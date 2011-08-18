Rachel Zoe Takes Over Saks and More!

Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa Press
Bronwyn Barnes
Aug 18, 2011 @ 4:50 pm

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe put in a personal appearance at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York City flagship store to celebrate the arrival of her Rachel Zoe Collection last night. "Anyone will tell you that you’re really nothing as a designer until people wear your clothes," Zoe told InStyle.com at the bash. "The fact that the buyers and the customers are loving it, I couldn’t be happier. The response has been overwhelming!" Click through the gallery to the Kardashian sisters, Shenae Grimes, and stars at last night's hottest parties!

