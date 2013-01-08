Rachel Zoe Styles ShoeDazzle, Fifty Shades the Musical, and More!

1. Rachel Zoe is the new chief stylist for budget-friendly shoe site, ShoeDazzle.com. [Fashionista]

2. Fifty Shades of Grey inspired an off-Broadway musical spoof. [People]

3. Stella McCartney is designing eyewear now. Lust list-worthy. [WWD]

4. Go behind-the-scenes at a French-meets-Manhattan affair organized by Hermès. [The New Yorker]

5. Give your hair the gold treatment by dying your strands with real gold nano particles. [io9]

6. HBO and Urban Outfitters are giving away a year of free rent. Hannah would be thrilled! [Urban Outfitters]