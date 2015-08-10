Rachel Zoe on Ralph Lauren's Children's Fashion Show: "I've Never Laughed So Hard in My Life"

ICYMI, Ralph Lauren put on its annual fall 2015 children's fashion show last week—and it was basically the cutest event that ever transpired. Held at New York's Central Park Zoo, otherwise known as every kid's dream location, fresh-faced youngsters including the likes of Dance Moms actress Maddie Ziegler (aka "Mini Sia") and Pan star Levi Miller took to the runway, clad in the designer's latest collection of preppy duds, amongst the sea lions, penguins, and snow leopards situated on the grounds. But it was Skyler Morrison, the 4-year-old progeny of Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman, who stole the show.

Wearing a blue beanie and a navy sweater emblazoned with a teddy bear (below), the pint-sized tyke jetted down the runway with a cheeky grin aimed at his family in the crowd. "He knew it was a runway, so he literally ran," Zoe told InStyle Sunday at the Piaget Hamptons Cup at the Equuleus Polo Club in Watermill, N.Y., benefiting The Robin Hood Foundation.

Joe Schildhorn /BFA/Sipa USA

"We couldn't breathe we were laughing so hard. I was concerned at first because I thought he may get stage fright." As it turns out, just like his mother, Skyler Morrison was a natural in the spotlight—and made an appearance not once, but three times. "He had the time of his life," Zoe added.

Instagram/@rachelzoe

RELATED: Ralph Lauren's Children's Fashion Show Was Just Too Cute to Handle

He seemed similarly at ease at yesterday's star-studded Hamptons affair, circumventing the polo fields and ogling over the horses with his brother, Kaius. Joined by fellow celeb offspring Apple and Moses Martin, who were accompanied by their dad, Chris Martin, as well as Harley Viera-Newton and Hanneli Mustaparta, modeling their Piaget bling, Skyler scoped out world-class polo player Nacho Figueras as he duked it out for charity, and enjoyed pony rides, polo lessons, arts and crafts activities, a traditional Argentine barbeque, and lemonade (the adult attendees opted for rosé). Just another day in the life of fashion's newly-crowned It kid.

RELATED: Rachel Zoe Will Debut a Talk Show on Lifetime This Fall