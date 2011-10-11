Rachel Zoe’s Pile of Suitcases: Explained!

Last month, Rachel Zoe Tweeted a photo of the luggage tower she brought with her to Europe (shown above) and the Internet reacted with shock and awe. However, the celebrity stylist will have you know she had good reason to pack 13 suitcases. “I’m never going to live this down,” she jokingly told InStyle.com when we caught up with her at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California this weekend. “I was basically gone from Los Angeles for five weeks. I was in New York for two weeks, London for a week and a half and Paris for a week and a half. So, it’s all different climates. It’s a lot of stuff.” Not to mention, she brought baby Skyler along. “He had all his clothes, too,” she said. “He changes two or three times a day. I mean, there’s spit up involved. You have to have changes on hand.” So what does husband Rodger think? “He thinks I’m insane,” she confessed. “Certifiably insane.” What do you think?

Plus: Rachel's white dress is from her spring 2012 collection. See more from her upcoming lineup in the gallery.

— Reporting by Andrea Simpson