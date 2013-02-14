Rachel Zoe Opened a Blowout Bar in New York City: All the Details

Not only did celebrity stylist, designer and reality star Rachel Zoe send models traipsing down the runway at her fall '13 show yesterday, she also debuted her new blow-dry bar, DreamDry, in New York City's Flatiron District. The concept is inspired by women on the go (something Zoe knows more than a thing or two about!). The salon, which Zoe co-founded with strategic marketing expert, Robin Moraetes, features e-services and programs—like having your photo snapped post-styling so you can refer to it next time—extended hours, and a selection of go-to hairstyles, ranging from sexy waves and straight strands to waterfall braids and top knots. “A hairstyle is like an outfit, it deserves care and attention, and every day allows for a new twist on your own self expression,” said Zoe. "DreamDry makes dream hair a daily reality." Visit dreamdry.com for more info and store hours.

