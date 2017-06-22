Rachel Zoe on the Fendi Gown That Kept Her Dancing and Twirling Until 5 a.m.

Olivia Bahou
Jun 22, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Welcome back to Dirty Laundry, a new video series hosted by InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown that brings A-list stars to the laundromat to dish on the stories behind their most personal clothing and accessories. In our first episode, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra talked about the Dolce & Gabbana jacket that she stole from an ex-boyfriend (oops!).

On this week’s episode, Brown talks to Rachel Zoe, designer of the Rachel Zoe Collection, editor-in-chief of The Zoe Report, and creator of The Zoe Report Box of Style, a quarterly fashion and beauty subscription curated by the designer herself. In the clip at top, Zoe discusses a very special memory she had in this plunging Fendi gown. Zoe actually wore the “so comfortable” dress in one of her first InStyle photo shoots (how meta!), and proceeded to wear the dress to Marc Jacobs’s New Year’s Eve bash in St. Barts with some of her closest (and most stylish) friends.

Zoe insists that she can’t stay out late, but somehow this Cinderella gown had her partying and dancing until around 5 a.m. What can we say? Some dresses are just made for twirling.

Watch the clip at top, and catch the full episode over on the PEN Network.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So this is- This is actually Fendi, from many, many [UNKNOWN] gown. One of my favorites, so comfortable. It's like so heavy. I know. It is heavy. It's like the weight of glamor. I wore this In one of my first In Style shoots. That's a great magazine. It is, isn't it? [CROSSTALK] Yeah. Going through my jewelry closet. And then I then went and had one of the best New Years Eves of my life in St. Bart's wearing this dress, dancing 'til five o'clock in the morning with Mark Jacobson, many of our friends. And I have so many incredibly memories twirling in this dress It's so twirly, look, guess what this is? Rachel [UNKNOWN] twirling in the same parts. It is. Can you tell? There's this one picture where I'm literally twirling and dancing, and I just was like God, that was such a fun night. Such a fun night, you know those [INAUDIBLE] nights where you get to be with so many of your favorite people, and all of the sudden it's four in the morning, what happened? I can't stay out this late, but you're like It was such a great name. The Twirlies. The Twirlies. The Twirlies.

