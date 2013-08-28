Rachel Zoe Launches the Covet Fashion App: "Me and Video Games Is an Oxymoron, But I’m Obsessed"

Image zoom REX USA

Last night, stylist extraordinaire Rachel Zoe helped launch the fashion game app, Covet Fashion, in downtown New York City alongside her husband Rodger Berman. This is one of Zoe’s favorite apps, we learned, and there’s a reason why: She is Covet's first-ever Style Ambassador. The app — which was on display on iPads around the event space for guests to test out — allows you to build your virtual dream closet, dress an avatar you create in your favorite luxury looks and ultimately buy whichever pieces you, well, covet. A virtual stylist? No wonder Zoe is a fan. "Me and video games is an oxymoron, but I’m obsessed," Zoe told InStyle.com. "The thing I get asked the most in my life is 'how did I become a stylist,' or 'I can’t dress myself and I don’t understand fashion and style.' Here, you actually get to do it, demo it, see if you like and buy it if you want to. You have the option, it’s kind of great." In her role, she’ll offer fashion advice and judge users’ styling choices as "coveters" sift through the offerings by by Rebecca Minkoff, Mara Hoffman, DKNY and more. Try the app yourself by downloading it on iTunes.

