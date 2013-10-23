Rachel Zoe on Her Pregnancy Style: "I Don’t Really Have Maternity Clothes"

Image zoom FilmMagic (2), WireImage

It's been over a month since Rachel Zoe confirmed her second pregnancy, and the stylist-turned-designer has been looking radiant on the red carpet ever since (which comes as no surprise!). What's her secret? "I don’t really have maternity clothes," Zoe admitted to InStyle.com during Elyse Walker's 2013 Pink Party, where she glowed in a vintage blush-pink gown. "I don’t dress that much differently pregnant than I do when I am not pregnant, honestly. I live in kaftans, ponchos, and drape-y tunics because I like to be comfortable, so dressing is not that different. It is the same thing but it takes longer to get ready, I’ll tell you that much!" From her deep navy Salvatore Ferragamo gown at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala to the svelte beaded Valentino black dress from the 10th Annual Style Awards, where she was honored with the Stylist of the Year award, Zoe has no problem making pregnancy look good -- and judging by son Skyler's closet full of Burberry, Ralph Lauren, and Gucci, there's no doubt that baby number two will be in stylish company.

Plus, see Rachel Zoe's best looks ever!

MORE:• Get an Inside Look at Rachel Zoe’s Home• Rachel Zoe’s Favorite InStyle Photograph • Rachel Zoe Launches Covet Fashion App