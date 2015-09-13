Rachel Zoe Dishes About Her New Fashion Talk Show at NYFW

Today at Rachel Zoe's New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 show, the designer hardly seemed to have a moment to herself as she presented her intimate collection to a less-than-intimate crowd. The Space at Skylight Clarkson Square was packed with showgoers clamoring to speak with the designer or to snap a photo of her dreamy, Boho-chic looks, like an exquiste fringed woven coat and a billowing ground-grazing dress.

"It's always the same girl—it's a strong, very confident woman who is very sexy, but not in the overt in-your-face way," Zoe tells InStyle. "There's a little gypsy, but a lot of romance—embroidery, a lot of lace, ruffles, fringe—all the things I want to wear and all the things women I know want to wear."

Getty Images (2)

With the craziness that is fashion week, it's hard to believe that Zoe's return to the small screen is less than two weeks away. "September 24th will be our first show, and it's going to be 30 minutes of fun," she says of her new Lifetime fashion talk show. "We'll be talking about all things glamorous and style related and fashion and pop culture. There will be one guest every night." Given her A-list clientele, we're sure there will be no shortage of familiar faces.

Getty Images (2)

