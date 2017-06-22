This Is the Moment Rachel Zoe Knew She'd Made It as a Fashion Designer

In this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, a new video series with InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, Rachel Zoe spills on her most personal and memorable items of clothing and accessories. Zoe is the designer of the Rachel Zoe Collection, editor-in-chief of The Zoe Report, and creator of The Zoe Report Box of Style, a quarterly fashion and beauty subscription curated by the designer herself. And while Zoe has been working in the fashion industry for years, it wasn’t until 2012 that she came out with her own collection, and one important moment stood out to her above the rest.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to custom design my dream gown with and for Karolina Kurkova,” she tells Brown in the clip at top, holding up the sparkling turban that Kurkova wore on the red carpet. “She walks out with this elegance and grace and swagger and I was like, this is the most magical memorable moment, because my whole life in fashion came to fruition.”

Of course, that’s got nothing on sitting in a laundromat with Laura Brown, who skillfully rocks that headband just as well as Kurkova herself.

Watch the clip at top, and catch the full episode over on the PEN Network.