Rachel Zoe Can't Wait to Style Her Baby

Douglas Friedman
InStyle Staff
Jan 13, 2011 @ 3:15 pm

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe is pregnant with a boy and she can't wait to style her baby. "I’ve been plotting what he’s going to wear for awhile," she told Elle. "I don’t want to push it on him. I don’t want him to resent me for it. But there’s so much cute stuff—Burberry, Dior, All Saints... Oh, and Gucci now has a [baby] clothing line. I also love Baby Gap, J. Crew and Stella McCartney. I haven’t bought anything yet because I’m superstitious. A lot of people have been buying me gifts, but I’m not opening them!" Sounds like she will have have one well-dressed newborn!

MORE:The Best Dressed Pregnant CelebritiesFirst Look: Rachel Zoe's New Collection

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!