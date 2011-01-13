Rachel Zoe Can't Wait to Style Her Baby

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe is pregnant with a boy and she can't wait to style her baby. "I’ve been plotting what he’s going to wear for awhile," she told Elle. "I don’t want to push it on him. I don’t want him to resent me for it. But there’s so much cute stuff—Burberry, Dior, All Saints... Oh, and Gucci now has a [baby] clothing line. I also love Baby Gap, J. Crew and Stella McCartney. I haven’t bought anything yet because I’m superstitious. A lot of people have been buying me gifts, but I’m not opening them!" Sounds like she will have have one well-dressed newborn!

