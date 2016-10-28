Rachel Zoe and Laura Brown Chat A-Listers, Fashion, and All Things Los Angeles After the InStyle Awards

While in Los Angeles, hosting the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards, InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown caught up with fashionista and style icon Rachel Zoe, to talk about A-list celebrities, Los Angeles life, and of course, the previous night's big event, the InStyle Awards.

Zoe, who was present at the event with her husband Rodger Berman, congratulated Brown on a hosting job well done. "I’ve been in the job for 6 weeks," said Brown. "But I’ve got to tell you when I was at my old job last year, I read about these InStyle Awards and I was legit so jealous." Zoe agreed calling the night "magical," thanks to the casual atmosphere and increbile location in The Getty Center.

I die! @RachelZoe and husband Rodger Berman enjoying a glam date night at the 2016 #InStyleAwards. ✨ Director: @marklphoto; Set Designer: @jcmolinasetdesign A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 25, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

"[It's] casual, and everyone hangs out, and everyone drinks, and everyone talks and everyone mingles and it’s not stuffy and it’s not 4,000 people," said Zoe. "It’s a-list people but they’re accessible and they’re humans and they’ve got to go to the bathroom too and do their makeup," added Brown. "So it’s really important to show that I think. It’s always been for my career, very important, and for Instyle as a brand."

Zoe was especially pleased that the awards were held in her hometown of Los Angeles, and not just because she didn't have to get on a cross-country flight to attend. "I think InStyle of all the publications is the most loved in L.A., because I think that Instyle is this magazine that represents so much of what L.A. is." High praise coming from the queen of L.A. style herself!

