Happy Birthday, Rachel Zoe! See a Decade of Her Changing Looks

Happy birthday today to celebrity stylist extraordinaire, Rachel Zoe! The queen of all things boho-chic has been at the forefront of fashion for nearly two decades, but you’d never know that based on looks. Zoe looks just as fabulous now as she did back in the day—maybe even better.

The mother-of-two, who turns 45 today, has a long list of fashionable celeb clients that has included Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Molly Sims, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, among many others. And, when Zoe isn’t prepping Hollywood royalty for the red carpet, she’s busy running her company, Rachel Zoe, Inc., with hubby Rodger Berman.

Despite her busy schedule and plethora of projects, Zoe always manages to show up in style and looking her best, which is why fashionistas everywhere continue to follow her lead in the dressing department. In honor of her big day, take a look back at her changing looks through the years.

