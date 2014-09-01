Rachel Zoe Is 43 and Fabulous! Plus, Go Inside Her Chic Beverly Hills Home

Happy Birthday, Rachel Zoe! Hollywood's go-to stylist turns 43 today, and it looks like it's another busy year ahead for the mother of two (how does she do it all?!). Amongst her various talents: from dressing A-listers to landing her own TV series to launching a new app. But when it comes to her personal style, Zoe is a fan of less is more. "I consider myself a minimalist, but I do love to include a few bright accessories," Zoe exclusively tells InStyle of her Beverly Hills abode. We're big fans of her decor M.O. -- so much so we asked the stylist to show us around her beautiful home, which houses vintage Hermès ads, life-size toy cars and an extensive shoe collection (natch), among other gems.

