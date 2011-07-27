Rachel Weisz's Wedding Ring

Rachel Weisz stopped by the Today show in New York this morning to promote her new movie Whistleblower (in theaters August 5th). As one of her first public appearances since she became the wife of Daniel Craig last month, her chat with Matt, Ann, Natalie, and Al provided celebrity wedding watchers with an opportunity to peep her brand new shiny wedding band! Much like her minimalistic wedding, as the pair married in front of a handful of close family and friends, she kept her ring simple as well with a solid gold band. See more celebrity brides of 2011 in the gallery.

