Rachel Weisz Just Needs Ruby Slippers to Complete Her Modern-Day Dorothy Look

Dorothy has nothing on Rachel Weisz. The actress channeled the iconic Wizard of Oz character during an appearance on the Today show, and we can't get over her modern spin on the classic ensemble.

For her sit down with the Today's Take team, where she discussed her upcoming role in the film My Cousin Rachel, the Oscar winner wore a blue-and-white gingham wrap dress by Rosetta Getty. Instead of opting for Dorothy's ruby red slippers, she completed her look with a classic pair of black heels and simple gold hoops. As she exited Studio 1A, the actress upped her accessories game with a pair of retro white cat-eye shades.

During her interview, Weisz opened up about the role and whether or not her character is, in fact, guilty of killing her husband. She resisted spilling spoilers, but she did reveal what it was like to work opposite Me Before You heartthrob Sam Claflin. Color us jealous.

Find out if her character, Rachel, is guilty or not when the film hits theaters June 9.