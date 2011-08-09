Rachel Roy Wore Pajamas to a Premiere: Here’s Why!

Designer Rachel Roy took comfortable dressing to whole new level when she walked the red carpet at last night's One Day premiere in a set of striped pajamas! "I have an eleven-year-old and I like to show her that it’s OK to take fashion risks and to have fun and tell a story with fashion," Roy told InStyle. "I tweeted this weekend that you can’t have style without confidence and I really do genuinely believe that. I also believe in balance. It was hard for me to find something to go with these shoes where I didn’t feel too dressed up and too done. So I thought, this is how I can wear these shoes by Mr. Blahnik!" Roy's pajamas are currently available for $138 at Bedhead.com. Tell us, what do you think of her playful premiere look?

MORE:• Rachel on Dressing Michelle Obama• Rachel Roy's Fall 2011 Collection