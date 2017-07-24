Rachel Roy and Her Daughter Wore the Cutest Matching Mother-Daughter Looks

If it seems like all of your favorite celebs brought their adorable kids to The Emoji Movie's premiere last night, that's because they kind of did. From Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's 4-year-old Jack to Christina Aguilera's son Max and her mini-me Summer, Sunday night was for the children of the stars.

With so many famous families on the red carpet, it looked a little packed, but even then we couldn't help but notice the adorable mother-daughter twinning happening with designer Rachel Roy and her 9-year-old daughter Tallulah.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The duo rocked chic mom-and-me versions of the exact same outfit.

They each wore a pair of light denim jeans with a white floaty top and cool accessories. While Roy opted for a '90s-inspired bandana, Tallulah wore a pair of Harry Potter-like circular glasses (similar here).

While we're used to seeing Roy bring it with her killer sense of style and impeccable taste, this family matching is a first.

Could these two be any cuter? We're going to go ahead and say no.