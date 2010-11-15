Rachel Roy Talks Charity Tote

We recently chatted with big-hearted designer Rachel Roy, who's made a tote to support those affected by the floods in Pakistan: "My 10-year-old daughter, Ava, recently had to go to a new school and was extremely nervous. I read her a paragraph on the children of Pakistan—how they could not attend school and lost family members because of the floods. She looked at me and said, 'What are you doing about it?' So I had to do something," Roy told us. For every bag sold, the designer will donate $20 to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF's disaster relief and recovery efforts for the Pakistan flood victims. But she's not the only one showing her support: Autographs from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Selma Blair, Freida Pinto and Michael Kors are also imprinted on the back of the bag. "I only had about a week to gather all signatures and design the tote. Everyone’s response was overwhelming. Oprah signed without hesitation, as did Jay-Z and Diane von Furstenberg," said Roy. Show your support and pre-order the bag online now!