Rachel Roy to Launch Collection With Deepak Chopra!
Designer and InStyle contributor Rachel Roy keeps four Deepak Chopra books by her bed and often cites the mind-body healing pioneer as a constant inspiration. So when it came time to pick her next celebrity collaborator—she previously worked with New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire and singer Estelle—she asked Chopra if he was up for the challenge... after first meeting him via Twitter. “I reached out with a Tweet and he responded,” Roy told InStyle.com exclusively. “For me, getting a response from Deepak was like somebody else getting a response from Madonna. That’s when I asked him for a meeting.” Their friendship flourished, and now the two plan to launch a T-shirt collection featuring Chopra’s inspirational quotes. “I have a vision of vintage rock-and-roll tees, but instead of the title of the album, it would be the saying," Roy said. "Even girls who don’t know Deepak will think they’re wearing a cute shirt.” While the lineup isn’t finalized—she’s even considering jewelry items showing her favorite evil eye symbol—the products will land in stores by the end of the year. And the collection involves charity: All proceeds will be donated to the Chopra Foundation to support education in India. We can’t wait to see what they come up with!
And no need to wait until the end of the year for some Chopra in your life—this month, he’s launching a pre-programmed meditation mp3 button, available for $28 exclusively at ahalife.com. The site will sell the Deepak Chopra for Rachel Roy collection toward the end of the year.
