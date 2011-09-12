Rachel Roy and Amar’e Stoudemire's Sporty Capsule Collection!

InStyle contributor Rachel Roy teamed up with basketball star Amar’e Stoudemire to create a capsule collection of courtside-ready clothes, and the new looks are available now! “I love that Amar’e has a very strong point of view,” Roy told InStyle.com exclusively. “He knows how to push the boundaries, which I really like. If someone his height [6’10”] wants to wear something pink and tight, that’s great. It just shows people that they don’t have to look like everyone else.” Their collaboration includes tees, tanks and sweatpants, with some leather pieces in sporty silhouettes thrown into the mix. Find the styles, priced from $49 to $229, on RachelRoy.com.

Plus, watch the pair tease the new looks (and their fave ice cream flavors) in the fun video below!

[vodpod id=Video.15398891&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

