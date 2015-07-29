Prince George's Favorite Brand Is Launching an Eloise-Themed Collection

2015 is the year of Eloise. The rambunctious 6-year-old captivated us 60 years ago with her whimsical adventures at the storied Plaza Hotel in New York City, and now the famed book of the same name is being immortalized sartorially by Rachel Riley. The British designer, who counts Prince George amongst her loyal customers, has created a capsule collection in partnership with the Plaza Hotel to celebrate the first Eloise book's 60th anniversary.

"It has been a delight to work with The Plaza on this collaboration," Riley said in a statement. "The Eloise story was written in 1955, an era that I love, so I have really tried to celebrate the glamour of the 50s with fabrics from the book’s vibrant illustrations. It is exciting to recreate outfits that reflect the irrepressible spirit of Kay Thompson’s most famous six year old in a way that is relevant for children today."

The collection will include almost everything a little girl could need, from dresses and separates to sleepwear and coats. It will be available exclusively at the Eloise at The Plaza Shop in September and online at rachelriley.com. Given the royal predilection for Riley's designs (she created the outfit Prince George wore to his sister's christening, which sold out almost immediately), we're hoping to see Princess Charlotte in this adorable collection in the near future.

