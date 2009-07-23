Rachel Rachel Roy's Soho Pop-Up Store

Rachel Roy's diffusion line for Macy's hits stores in three weeks, but if you are near Soho you can shop the collection in a specialty pop-up store that will remain open for 10 days or until everything is sold out—whichever comes first! Based on the collections cool-factor, high-quality design and affordable prices, our bet's on a sold out store. Roy told WWD, "I hope to have my own store one day, and to me, launching the Rachel Rachel Roy pop-up store is the most appropriate first step."

