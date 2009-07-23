Rachel Rachel Roy's Soho Pop-Up Store

Jim Spellman/WireImage;Courtesy of Macy's
Joyann King
Jul 23, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Rachel Roy's diffusion line for Macy's hits stores in three weeks, but if you are near Soho you can shop the collection in a specialty pop-up store that will remain open for 10 days or until everything is sold out—whichever comes first! Based on the collections cool-factor, high-quality design and affordable prices, our bet's on a sold out store. Roy told WWD, "I hope to have my own store one day, and to me, launching the Rachel Rachel Roy pop-up store is the most appropriate first step."

Shop the Rachel Roy collection at instyle.shopping.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!