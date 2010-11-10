Rachel Pally Comes to Target

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

Target is all about dresses these days. First it announced a limited-edition dress collection, and now it's collaborated with designer Rachel Pally for an exclusive plum floral frock ($80) as part of its Red Hot Shop. "It can be worn several ways, including strapless or as a skirt. It is flexible, with age range and personal style," Pally says of her creation. We're not loving the halter styles as much as we are the skirt and tube dress versions. Still, what's better than one piece, five ways? You know we're all about that here at Fab!

