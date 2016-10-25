Rachel McAdams Is a Sheer Delight in Elie Saab at the London Premiere of Doctor Strange

Rachel McAdams has been bringing a more daring style prowess to the red carpet to promote her new film Doctor Strange, and her latest boundary-pushing number at the London Premiere of the thriller might be our favorite yet.

On Monday, the actress chose couture for her Doctor Strange premiere at London's Westminster Abbey, and her sheer one-shoulder Elie Saab Couture gown from the autumn/inter 2016 collection is all kinds of wow.

The Canadian beauty's black mesh dress featured a scattering of strategically placed blue and gray embroidered doves and thick black piping on the neckline and the waist. The 37-year-old showed off her toned shoulders and trim physique in the dramatic number with a one-shoulder design featuring a black mesh sleeve also covered with embroidered designs. Delicate Giuseppe Zanotti sandal heels and H. Stern jewels including a dramatic ear cuff topped off the starlet's look.

RELATED: Rachel McAdams Cuts a Sexy Figure in a Sculptural Atelier Versace Gown at the Doctor Strange Premiere

VIDEO: Rachel McAdams' Top 5 Red Carpet Looks

McAdams put a literal twist on her red carpet beauty look, pairing a smoky eye and rose lip with a sleek chignon and ponytail hybrid finished off with stunning black lace.