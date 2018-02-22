Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Pregnant with Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Rachel McAdams! The actress is pregnant with her first child, according to an E! News report that cites multiple anonymous sources.

The 39-year-old stars in Game Night, which comes out on Friday, but she was notably absent at the movie’s premiere on Wednesday.

In fact, McAdams has been keeping things low-key for the past several months. Her last red carpet appearance was at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017:

Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

Although the Mean Girls alum hasn’t confirmed that she’s dating anyone, she was spotted holding hands with Money Monster screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2016. Linden was previously linked to New Girl star Zooey Deschanel.

In 2009, McAdams voiced her desire to be a mom during an interview with People, telling the publication, “Having a few [kids] would be great,” and that she’s “looking forward to it someday.” “My mom is a great inspiration to me,” she continued. “She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully, I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."

The actress further opened up to InStyle about her feelings toward motherhood. "Part of me is very attached to the idea of having children, but circumstantially, it'll have to be right," she said in the November 2010 issue. "Too often you think, I just want to have a baby, but your thoughts don't include the person you're going to actually be making these little beings with. So I think it'll depend on if I find the person I want to do that with."