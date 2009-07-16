Rachel McAdams Digs Into The Omnivore's Dilemma

Ramey;Courtesy of Penguin Press
Bronwyn Barnes
Jul 16, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

After shooting scenes for the comedy Morning Glory in N.Y.C., Rachel McAdams toted her latest read, The Omnivore's Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals. From fast food to foraged meals, the bestselling book examines the origins of food and how it affects both our health and planet. Is McAdams cleaning up her eating habits? "You have to be so strict. And I'm only human," the actress has said of giving up her vegetarian lifestyle a few years ago. "I fell off the wagon, right into bacon."

