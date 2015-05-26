Rachel McAdams Made a Stunning Bridesmaid In Her Sister's Wedding this Weekend

Well Rachel McAdams had a lovely Memorial Day weekend. The star, whose new film Aloha comes out next weekend, served as bridesmaid in her little sister's wedding in Muskoka, Canada, People reports. Kayleen McAdams, a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist whom Rachel often works with, and her fiancé, Evan Turner, exchanged vows at the Port Cunnington Lodge in Dwight, Ontario on Saturday.

McAdams looked stunning in a draped blue Zimmermann dress ($420, zimmermannwear.com), while the other bridesmaids wore short and mid-length dresses of various styles in cream, white, and lilac.

And though the True Detective actress has previously played a giggly bridesmaid that couldn't stop laughing during her sister's wedding ceremony in Wedding Crashers, it looked like she was tearing up watching her little sister get married in real life—aw!

