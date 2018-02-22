Who Is Rachel McAdams Dating? Everything You Should Know About Jamie Linden

Congratulations are in order for Rachel McAdams! The Mean Girls star is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

The 39-year-old previously opened up to InStyle about the possibility of becoming a mom, but only if she found the right guy. “Part of me is very attached to the idea of having children, but circumstantially, it'll have to be right. Too often you think, I just want to have a baby, but your thoughts don't include the person you're going to actually be making these little beings with. So I think it'll depend on if I find the person I want to do that with,” she told InStyle in 2010.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; D Dipasupil/WireImage

So who exactly is McAdams dating? The Notebook alum is was last romantically linked to screenwriter Jamie Linden. And while you may not know his name, you’re definitely familiar with his work. Linden (who is reportedly 37 years old) is one of the minds behind the films We Are Marshall, Money Monster, and Dear John—the last of which is a Nicholas Sparks book-turned-film starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.

McAdams herself has starred in one of Sparks’s famous movies, The Notebook, and previously co-starred with both Tatum and Seyfried: Tatum played her love interest in The Vow, while Seyfried played a member of McAdams’s clique in Mean Girls. Talk about connections.

MS/Coleman-Rayner

McAdams and Linden were first photographed together in 2016 (above), and according to E!, they attended a friend's wedding together that same year in Virginia.

McAdams is notoriously private about her dating life, though we know she dated her Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling in the mid-2000s, and was in a relationship with Michael Sheen for two years. The couple split in 2013.

Linden also has a famous ex: He reportedly dated Zooey Deschanel from 2012 to 2014.