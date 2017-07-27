Rachel Lindsay’s BFF Might Have Accidentally Revealed the Winner of The Bachelorette

If you don’t want to read any potential spoilers for Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, stop reading now. If you’re still with me, I have some very bad news for all the Peter Kraus fans out there. According to a spoiler from Rachel’s friend, it sounds as though the Dallas-based lawyer is going to give the final rose to a man from Miami—and the only one of her contestants from the city is Bryan Abasolo.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel’s friend Astrid Loch (who also completed for Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor) gave some details as to what the newly-engaged couple will be doing after the finale airs. “They are going to Dallas to have a party there. He gets to meet all of her friends and non-Bachelor people, too,” she said. “And then they’re going to Miami after that to have an engagement party there, too.”

Rodrigo Varela/ABC via Getty

Does this mean that Miami-based Bryan is going to get the final rose? Well, it certainly sounds like it. But it is possible that Rachel ends up with Peter or Eric, and they just chose the fun-loving city as the perfect place to celebrate their engagement. We’ll have to wait and watch The Bachelorette finale on Monday, Aug. 7, to find out.

RELATED: The Best Bachelorette Bromances of All Time

RELATED VIDEO: 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Sends 1 Man Home — After Telling Him She Was 'Falling in Love'

As a Peter Kraus fan, I'm devastated that he might not win Rachel Lindsay's heart, but I'll be personally spearheading the campaign for him to become the next Bachelor.