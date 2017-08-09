Rachel Lindsay's Pick for the Next Bachelor Isn't Who You'd Expect 

Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 09, 2017

Rachel Lindsay's time as The Bachelorette came to a close this week when (spoiler!) she became engaged to Bryan Abasolo. With the next season of Bachelor in Paradise starting soon, the only loose end to tie up is who exactly the next Bachelor will be.

Normally, the show chooses the next Bachelor (or Bachelorette) from the previous contestants, so when Variety asked Lindsay who she was rooting for, it wasn't a surprise that it's someone she sent packing.

“I actually think Alex should be the next Bachelor. I don't think you got to see enough of him,” Lindsay said. "He’s funny, quirky, handsome,” and “a serial monogamist.”

Lindsay sent Alex home during week six, but her answer may still come as a surprise to some fans, who seem to be lobbying for Dean. This season's runner-up Peter Kraus told Variety that he thinks Dean should helm the show next.

“Everybody knows I love Dean,” he said. “I know he said he doesn’t want to do it ... He’s a really good guy. I think he’d be fantastic.”

But what about Kraus himself? Would he consider handing out roses next season?

“Consider? Sure," he said. "As of right now am I thinking about it? No.”

We're sure we aren't the only ones who hope he changes his mind. Though whether the next Bachelor ends up being Alex, Dean, or Peter, the show has no shortage of options. 

