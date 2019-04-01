Rachel Brosnahan Has a Dramatic New Blonde Hair Color

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Typically, spring brings out the blonde in everyone. Going lighter with some highlights once the warmer weather hits is pretty much a given. But, this year celebs craving a seasonal hair change have been going darker, making chocolate brown the runaway hair color trend of spring 2019.

However, dirty blonde, a light hair color that's low-maintance even though it involves bleach, is quickly becoming this season's sleeper hit. Following Bella Hadid, who added sun-kissed highlights to her signature deep brown hair last week, Rachel Brosnahan is also making a case for dirty blonde.

RELATED: Bella Hadid Isn't a Brunette Anymore

Over the weekend, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star upgraded her shiny almost-black lob for a warm, creamy shade of blonde. The actress' new hair color came courtesy of Bumble and bumble colorist Kitty Greller, who Bosnahan gave a shout out in her recent Instagram Story.

Bosnahan's makeup artist Lisa Haron gave Instagram another look at the star's blonde hair with a close-up shot of her red carpet glam for the premeiere of Broadway's What The Constitution Means To Me.

Judging from the Instagram post, Brosnahan's dirty blonde is about as low-maintenance as you can get when it comes to bottled blonde hair. The bright color makes her complexion glow, and her blue eyes stand out. With a little bit of her dark roots peeking out, this color is still going to look gorgeous if Bosnahan goes a little longer between touch-ups.

VIDEO: The Top 10 Sexiest Haircuts for Spring

If you've been itching to go lighter for spring, dirty blonde has you covered. Now, you just need to get your haircut sorted. Luckily, there's a ton of amazing trends on that front, too.