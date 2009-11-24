Rachel Bilson's Holiday Gift List

Piperlime, the one-stop online shop for stylish clothes, bags, jewels and of course shoes, asked four of Hollywood's hottest stars to share their holiday shopping lists for a good cause. First up: Rachel Bilson, who wants to unwrap Juicy Couture's faux fur jacket ("It's very on trend!" she said) and this See by Chloe tote. As for gifting, she wants to present her stylish friends with these Gorjana olive earrings. Ten percent of the proceeds from Bilson's list will benefit Art of Elysium. Look out each week for a new charitable shopping list from Brooke Shields, Rashida Jones and Kristen Bell. We've got a sneak peek at Bell's list and will share it with you right here before the list goes on the site December 14th, so you can be sure to get all her top picks—stay tuned!

— Joyann King