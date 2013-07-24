Rachel Bilson's Beauty Look at the Premiere of The To Do List: All the Details!

We have a serious style crush on Rachel Bilson so we were thrilled to go behind-the-scenes with her and her makeup artist Amy Nadine to prep for the premiere of her new movie, The To Do List. Of her beauty inspiration Nadine told InStyle.com exclusively, “Because Rachel’s Oscar de la Renta dress was so feminine and sweet, we wanted to edge up the look a little bit, like a punk butterfly.” To create her perfect pink pout, Nadine first applied Tarte's LipSurgence Lip Tint (Bilson's personal favorite) in the bold pink Amused ($34; tartecosmetics.com), but once she threw on her dress, they decided to blot down the color and apply the light pink LipSurgence Matte Lip Tint in Lucky ($34; tartecosmetics.com) on top. Click the photo for more behind-the-scenes shots and all the details on how to get her look!