Rachel Bilson Wore $80 Heels With Her Chanel Dress

Rachel Bilson sure knows how to mix high and low! While attending Chanel's Natural Resources Defense Council Dinner, the always-fashionable actress paired a multi-colored pastel chiffon dress by Chanel with a pair of $80 heels from her ShoeMint collection. Love the sleek and modern style? Pick up a pair by heading to shoemint.com.

