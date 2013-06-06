Rachel Bilson Wore $80 Heels With Her Chanel Dress

Rachel Bilson sure knows how to mix high and low! While attending Chanel's Natural Resources Defense Council Dinner, the always-fashionable actress paired a multi-colored pastel chiffon dress by Chanel with a pair of $80 heels from her ShoeMint collection. Love the sleek and modern style? Pick up a pair by heading to shoemint.com.

Plus, see Rachel's best looks ever.

MORE:• Inside Chanel's NRDC Dinner• Found It! Rachel's Graphic Bikini• Rachel Bilson’s $20 Necklace from HoD