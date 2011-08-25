Rachel Bilson Turns 30 Today: See Her Transformation!

Eric Ryan/Getty; Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
InStyle Staff
Aug 25, 2011 @ 11:30 am

Happy Birthday, Rachel Bilson! The actress and InStyle contributor turns 30 today, and we're marking the occasion by taking a look at her beauty transformation! We first met the petite star on The O.C., and she has evolved into a red carpet staple ever since. Next up, we'll see her in the new CW show Hart of Dixie, premiering September 26th. See Bilson's evolution in the gallery!

