Rachel Bilson Made an O.C. Reunion Happen

More than a decade after we first developed a major girl crush on Summer Roberts, former Newport Beach sweetheart Rachel Bilson is getting a "Welcome to Nashville, b—!" from one of her former O.C. co-stars.

The actress first announced that she was heading down south to join the hit CMT series Nashville last week when she posted an Instagram photo of record label Highway 65 from the show along with the caption, "Music city, here I come."

Now it appears that the 35-year-old—who appeared in the CW's Hart of Dixie after her turn on The O.C. from 2003 to 2007—will be having a proper Orange County welcome as she heads back to TV.

Bilson shared a photo of herself reuniting with former O.C. co-star Chris Carmack, who played Luke Ward on the show until 2004. "'Welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee,'" she captioned the photo and included the hastags #propergreeting and #nashvillecmt.

Carmack, who now plays country singer Will Lexington on Nashville, also expressed his excitement over the O.C. reunion and tweeted a revised version of his infamous line.

"Can't wait to work with Rachel again... it's been a while! "Welcome to Nashville....... darlin'!" the 36-year-old actor wrote, alongside a winky face emoji.

Talk about a major '03 flashback. As Nashville returns to CMT later this year, we're excited to see another familiar face on the show.