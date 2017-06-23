This Is What Rachel Bilson Thinks a Revival of The O.C. Would Look Like

With small screen classics like Will & Grace and Gilmore Girls making triumphant returns back to our TVs, it comes as no surprise that resident Newport Beach It girl Rachel Bilson has thought about what a revival of the poular series The O.C. would look like.

In an interview with E! News, Bilson—who won our hearts by playing SoCal sweetheart Summer Roberts on the hit show—coordinated a full-on fan freakout when she mentioned that an O.C. reunion wasn't out of the question.

VIDEO: Rachel Bilson's Cover Shoot

"I'm always open to things," Bilson said about heading back to Orange County to reprise her role on the teen drama.

Warner Bros.

That being said, the Hart of Dixie actress admits, "I don't know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don't know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again."

When it comes to her character, Summer, the 35-year-old has a few ideas about what she would be doing now. "People always ask me that and I'm like, 'What was she doing when we ended?' I can't even remember; it was so long ago," she revealed. "I'm sure she has kids with Seth. I don't know! She's on the beach."

RELATED: Rachel Bilson Made an O.C. Reunion Happen

California here we come...?