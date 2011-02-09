Rachel Bilson to Star in New TV Show!

Rachel Bilson is returning to TV! Ever since the hit series The O.C. introduced us to Bilson in 2003, we've followed her career as she made the jump to the big screen, became one of young Hollywood’s hottest fashion icons and turned in memorable guest-starring performances on Chuck and How I Met Your Mother. Oh, and did we mention that she's also an InStyle contributing editor? Now comes news that Bilson is set to team up again with Josh Schwartz, the man who created The O.C., for his new CW series Hart of Dixie. The show revolves around a New York City doctor who relocates to a small Southern town after inheriting a medical practice, according to Deadline. (We're imagining it as Sex and The City meets Northern Exposure.) The actress’ rep has confirmed to us that she’s thisclose to inking a deal, so all that’s left to do is wait for the premiere!

