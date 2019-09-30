Rachel Bilson Just Responded to Rumors She's Dating Nick Viall

Rachel Bilson (sort of) addressed those rumors that she's dating Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

Us Weekly caught up with the actress on the red carpet for the Freeze HD Gala over the weekend while she was with friend and former Hart of Dixie co-star Jaime King, and asked her about the rumors surrounding her and Viall.

"I don’t want to talk about it," she said (with the outlet noting that she "blushed").

King chimed in, telling the outlet, "That’s private; we’ll keep that private, for now."

Well, it's not a no.

For what it's worth, the outlet also talked to Viall at a separate event, who had this to say: "I’m not really defining my relationships right now but she’s definitely a friend and she’s great and I always enjoy spending time with Rachel."

Bilson and Viall first sparked relationship rumors after she appeared on his podcast, and the two began leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram photos.

During the gala, King spoke about her hopes for a future partner for Bilson, telling Us Weekly, "I’m way protective of her. I want someone that loves her, adores her [and] cherishes her."

RELATED: Wait, Are Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall Dating?

“Someone that is funny, brilliant and smart," she added. "Someone who is enthusiastic, an extrovert but also a domestic because she likes to stay at home, someone that really understands what she loves and supports her with the kind of loyalty that she supports others."