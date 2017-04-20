Rachel Bilson Just Shared a Rare Love Note for Hayden Christensen

Lara Walsh
Apr 20, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Since Rachel Bilson first met Hayden Christensen back in 2007, fans know it's a rare occasion when she is seen stepping out with the Star Wars actor, much less sharing details of their life together on social media. But on Wednesday, the notoriously private star broke her own rules in honor of an extra-special occasion and shared a sweet message for her love.

"Happy birthday Handsome," the O.C. alum, who shares 2-year-old daughter Briar Rose with Christensen, captioned a brooding close-up Instagram photo of the dad of one. (And it shows he still lives up to his heartthrob reputation at 36.) Sneaking in a heart emoji, the actress continued, "We love you so much," before alerting fans to another big milestone for the couple, who welcomed their daughter in October 2014.

"#10yearsandcounting," she wrote, sweetly commemorating the year that she met her Jumper co-star with a hashtag shout-out. "Superdaddy. #Birthdayboy."

RELATED: Rachel Bilson Made an O.C. Reunion Happen

Now years later, the rest, they say, is history. It's hard to believe it's been a decade since this couple got together!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I came to Africa on behalf of In Style, as a correspondent to check out the diamond industry, and see how it has influenced and affected the region that they're in. [MUSIC] I had the opportunity to visit Swalu, and they had these really amazing things going on, like the cheetah conservation, which, there may be only 2000 left in the world. I visited the mine. It was a huge pit, which was surprising to me. I went to Swanning mine hospital, which is fully funded by Deb Swano, which is a partnership between De Beers and the Botswanan government. I went to Acacia Primary School. Children of my employees can go to this school for free. At the feeding scheme, I helped distribute food to the mothers and their children. I was fortunate enough to meet a couple of the students supported by the Diamond Powerman fund. I was very impressed with them, and I wouldn't be surprised if they changed the world, or at least Africa, some day.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!