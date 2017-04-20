Rachel Bilson Just Shared a Rare Love Note for Hayden Christensen

Since Rachel Bilson first met Hayden Christensen back in 2007, fans know it's a rare occasion when she is seen stepping out with the Star Wars actor, much less sharing details of their life together on social media. But on Wednesday, the notoriously private star broke her own rules in honor of an extra-special occasion and shared a sweet message for her love.

"Happy birthday Handsome," the O.C. alum, who shares 2-year-old daughter Briar Rose with Christensen, captioned a brooding close-up Instagram photo of the dad of one. (And it shows he still lives up to his heartthrob reputation at 36.) Sneaking in a heart emoji, the actress continued, "We love you so much," before alerting fans to another big milestone for the couple, who welcomed their daughter in October 2014.

"#10yearsandcounting," she wrote, sweetly commemorating the year that she met her Jumper co-star with a hashtag shout-out. "Superdaddy. #Birthdayboy."

Happy Birthday Handsome ❤️ we love you so much #10yearsandcounting #superdaddy #birthdayboy A post shared by @rachelbilson on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Now years later, the rest, they say, is history. It's hard to believe it's been a decade since this couple got together!