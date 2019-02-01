Rachel Bilson Shared a Retro Photo with Rami Malek — But People Are Convinced It's His Twin

Following in Katharine McPhee’s footsteps, O.C. alum Rachel Bilson thought this particular throwback Thursday was high-time to reveal her connection to Mr. Robot star (and Oscar frontrunner) Rami Malek.

Bilson and Malek, both 37, attended Notre Dame High School in L.A., which also boasts alums Kirsten Dunst, Ed Begley Jr., and McPhee herself.

The actress posted a photo of her and Malek embracing, the Bohemian Rhapsody star pointing toward the camera in a black jacket, white tee, and gold chain (!), his hair slicked into those tiny spikes of late ‘90s infamy. “Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy#dontforgetthelittlepeople,” Bilson captioned the image.

Fans in the comments were quick to theorize that the man in the photo was not in fact Rami, but rather his twin brother, Sami (this is a 100 percent legitimate predicament and not a plot twist pried from a daytime soap opera, I swear).

If you’re unfamiliar, Rami has a twin brother named Sami who is a school teacher and also just happens to be 37 and look exactly like the star of Bohemian Rhapsody. What are the odds??

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Reveals What Really Happened During That Viral Moment with Rami Malek

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

While we’re pretty confident that Rachel would know who she took a photo with, the hand motions mirrored in the image above are somewhat suspect. Maybe pointing in posed photos is a Malek family trait?

We'll be patiently awaiting three-time Instagram-poster Rami's response.