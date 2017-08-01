Rachel Bilson Slays in $40 Old Navy Jeans You'll Want to Buy, Stat

Isabel Jones
Aug 01, 2017
When it comes to timeless style, OC alum Rachel Bilson knows what’s up.

A style icon since the early aughts, Bilson is constantly finding new and innovative ways to elevate your typical jeans and a tee.

On the actress’s latest outing, the 35-year-old married a distressed gray tee with functional and earthy mules, and, get this: a pair of jeans from Old Navy! Yep, the Hart of Dixie star stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing Old Navy’s Rockstar 24/7 jeans ($40; oldnavy.gap.com)—a style beloved by fellow actress Blake Lively.

The mother of one accessorized her simplistic-chic ensemble with black Ray-Ban wayfarers (shop a similar style here) and silver hoop earrings, her long dark locks down at her shoulders, a burst of bright pink lipstick lighting up her face.

Despite taking a noticeable step back from show biz in recent years, Bilson is staying relevant as ever with her affordable and accessible sartorial flair.

Bow down to the queen of standout sidewalk style.

