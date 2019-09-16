Wait, Are Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall Dating?
We’ll let the flirty Instagram comments speak for themselves.
Tyler Cameron and Wells Adams may not be the only former members of Bachelor Nation to go on to date a celebrity.
Fans are hypothesizing that former Bachelor Nick Viall may be dating actress Rachel Bilson. The rumors go all the way back to July, when she was a guest on his podcast, The Viall Files.
That, in and of itself, wouldn't usually be cause for dating rumors, but she did leave a comment on his Instagram photo of the two of them that could be construed as, well, flirty.
Not to mention, they've been commenting on quite a few of each other's photos.
Whether they're dating or just casually flirting over Instagram comments, people seem to have caught on.
On the podcast, Bilson discussed dating as a mother after her split from Hayden Christensen, telling Viall that she hasn't dated anyone seriously enough to introduce them to her daughter yet.
“She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with. It would have to be a very serious relationship," she said.
She also added, "I was talking to this guy a few months back. Anytime I would bring my daughter up, [he] would never pursue the question or ask more about her. It was a red flag because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.”