Wait, Are Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall Dating?

Tyler Cameron and Wells Adams may not be the only former members of Bachelor Nation to go on to date a celebrity.

Fans are hypothesizing that former Bachelor Nick Viall may be dating actress Rachel Bilson. The rumors go all the way back to July, when she was a guest on his podcast, The Viall Files.

That, in and of itself, wouldn't usually be cause for dating rumors, but she did leave a comment on his Instagram photo of the two of them that could be construed as, well, flirty.

Are Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson/Summer Roberts dating because this Instagram caption and comment combo just make me actually scream and scare Marvin. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorInParadise #HOLYSHIT pic.twitter.com/FTP4s4uEGb — Ashley Siegel (@AshleySiegs) July 24, 2019

Not to mention, they've been commenting on quite a few of each other's photos.

Whether they're dating or just casually flirting over Instagram comments, people seem to have caught on.

Are Rachel Bilson and nick Viall dating? Because she comments on every single one of his grams. They could be just good friends I guess... but every gram?!! — Ariel (@arielobsesses) September 10, 2019

Guys. I like the Rachel Bilson/Nick Viall flirting that’s going on and I 10/10 support it. — a girl has no name (@lanaya_nay) July 27, 2019

On the podcast, Bilson discussed dating as a mother after her split from Hayden Christensen, telling Viall that she hasn't dated anyone seriously enough to introduce them to her daughter yet.

“She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with. It would have to be a very serious relationship," she said.

She also added, "I was talking to this guy a few months back. Anytime I would bring my daughter up, [he] would never pursue the question or ask more about her. It was a red flag because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.”