Rachel Bilson to Launch Line of Shoes!

Rachel Bilson is teaming up with her stylist Nicole Chavez to create ShoeMint, a wallet-friendly line of footwear available online only. “I loved the idea of designing really cute shoes that are affordable and accessible,” Bilson told WWD. All ShoeMint shoes will sell for $80 when the site launches this November. Bilson is the latest celebrity to join the BeachMint empire, which includes Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen (StyleMint), Kate Bosworth (JewelMint), and Jessica Simpson (BeautyMint). Similar to all of these ventures, users will be sent product recommendations monthly, based on the results of a personality quiz taken when signing up for membership. Tell us: Would you wear designs by Rachel?

