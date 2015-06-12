Rachel Bilson Joins Instagram and We're Already Hooked on Her Cute Posts

For those of you who have missed Rachel Bilson since the show Hart of Dixie went off the air this past spring (or if you've missed her since her O.C. days), you are in luck. The usually social media shy new mama has joined Instagram—and we are already obsessed!

Since making her first post on her social media account (@rachelbilson) on Tuesday, Bilson has shared two more photos. She started things off with a snap of a large book on Chanel from New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and wrote in the caption, "Makes my coffee table look good ...":

Makes my coffee table look good..... A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jun 9, 2015 at 6:42pm PDT

For her second post, Bilson showed off her sense of humor with a quote of The Office character Michael Scott quoting hockey player Wayne Gretzky:

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jun 10, 2015 at 10:48am PDT

RELATED: Rachel Bilson Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

But her third picture might be the best. It features two pairs of Star Wars-themed Vans sneakers in two sizes—perhaps one for Bilson and one tiny pair for her new daughter, Briar Rose, who was born on Oct. 29 last year. The fun shoes are also a clear nod to Bilson's partner, Hayden Christensen, who starred in the Star Wars franchise.

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jun 11, 2015 at 3:37pm PDT

Bilson told InStyle back in 2005 that motherhood was always part of her plan. "Having kids and a family is the most important thing," she said. "I've always wanted to be a mom."

We hope to see some baby photos posted to Instagram soon!

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style