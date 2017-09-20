Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Split After 10 Years Together

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen, both 36, have reportedly called it quits on their relationship of nearly 10 years.

According to E! News, the couple are living in separate countries—with Christensen in Toronto and Bilson in L.A.—they split officially split "within the last few weeks," a high school friend to Bilson told the outlet.

"It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple," the source told E!

The low-key actor couple welcomed a daughter, Briar Rose, in October of 2014 and has since kept their family life almost entirely private.

In La Palme’s summer 2017 issue, the O.C. alum and recent cover girl reminisced about meeting Christensen on the set of Jumper. “That was an amazing experience,” she shared. “It was the most precious time. We were shooting in Italy and inside the [Colosseum] ... The role was fulfilling, but also everything was fulfilling as a life experience, it was one of the best times."

When asked whether she planned to have more children, Bilson admitted she wasn’t sure. "I want to be happy and content," she continued. "All the life B.S. that happens doesn't matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy."

We certainly hope the couple's decision will lead to health and happiness ahead.