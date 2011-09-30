Rachel Bilson in Hart of Dixie: Her Latest Outfits!

Another episode of Rachel Bilson's TV show Hart of Dixie is coming up Monday, and we've got an early preview of what she wears in the new episode. With quite a few scenes dedicated to her getting used to her new home in Blue Bell, Alabama (and the locals getting used to her), we get to see the relaxed side of her character Dr. Zoe Hart's style. In her casual closet, you'll find J Brand jeans and 7 for All Mankind shorts, as well as a University of Alabama jersey. See all of her Hart of Dixie looks in the gallery, and tune in to watch this Monday at 9/8c on The CW.

MORE: • Last Week's Outfits!• Ask Rachel Bilson Style Questions!