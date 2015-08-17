Rachel Bilson Shares First Photo of Her Daughter

After joining Instagram in June, Rachel Bilson has finally shared what appears to be the first photo of her new daughter Briar Rose. Bilson and her partner, Hayden Christensen, welcomed their little girl on Oct. 29 of last year. Although the baby's face isn't visible in Bilson's newly posted photo, it does show the back of her head, adorned with a sweet floral hat, and her little hand on her dad's lap. They sit on a blanket in the grass of a park as Christensen blows bubbles. See the aw-inducing moment here:

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Aug 16, 2015 at 11:42am PDT

RELATED: Rachel Bilson Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Back in 2005, Bilson told InStyle that motherhood was a goal for her. "Having kids and a family is the most important thing," she said. "I've always wanted to be a mom." While she hasn't posted additional photos of her new baby girl, but Bilson has alluded to her newfound motherhood on social media. Earlier this week she posted a picture of Briar Rose's cute toy elephant:

#worldelephantday #jointheSTAMPede @96elephants 96elephants.org save our elephants!!!!! 🐘❤️ A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Aug 12, 2015 at 3:36pm PDT

And a week ago she shared a snap of her holding a large cup of coffee with a playpen featured in the background:

Always a good morning with this guy.....#timhortonsimissedyou A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Aug 9, 2015 at 7:47am PDT

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style