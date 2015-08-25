13 Sweet Family Moments from Birthday Girl Rachel Bilson

Happy birthday, Rachel Bilson! The raven-haired beauty, beloved for her role on The O.C. (fancy a musical, anyone?), turns 35 today.
We're obsessed with Bilson's youthful glow and easy breezy boho style, which she seamlessly managed to bring to her flawless maternity fashion game. The new mom—and relative Instagram newbie—most recently starred in Hart of Dixie and is keeping a busy family life with partner, Hayden Christensen, and their 1-year-old baby daughter, Briar Rose.
The actress may be somewhat new to social media, but she knows how to keep fans on their toes: She has yet to share a photo of her baby girl's face, but does give us rare glimpses of little Briar. We can't wait to see what other snippets of their charming domestic life Bilson chooses to share with us!
In the meantime, check out the sweet family moments she has posted so far.
1. Briar is the ultimate daddy's girl on Christensen's shoulders:
2. Baby toes make an appearance in this too-cute snap:
3. What's better than bubbles? Bubbles blown by Hayden Christensen:
4. Briar Rose's plush elephant has got her color coordinating DOWN:
5. Colorful play mat spotted behind much-needed new mom fuel:
6. "L" is for lion:
7. Meant to be:
8. Monochrome baby fashion for Briar Rose:
9. Sharing a smooch:
10. Briar Rose knows vertical stripes are universally flattering:
11. A gift from baby Briar Rose:
12. Don't forget the fur baby:
13. Like father, like daughter: