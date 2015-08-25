13 Sweet Family Moments from Birthday Girl Rachel Bilson

Getty
See Her Transformation
Hana Asbrink
Aug 25, 2015 @ 8:15 am

Happy birthday, Rachel Bilson! The raven-haired beauty, beloved for her role on The O.C. (fancy a musical, anyone?), turns 35 today. 

We're obsessed with Bilson's youthful glow and easy breezy boho style, which she seamlessly managed to bring to her flawless maternity fashion game. The new mom—and relative Instagram newbie—most recently starred in Hart of Dixie and is keeping a busy family life with partner, Hayden Christensen, and their 1-year-old baby daughter, Briar Rose.  

The actress may be somewhat new to social media, but she knows how to keep fans on their toes: She has yet to share a photo of her baby girl's face, but does give us rare glimpses of little Briar. We can't wait to see what other snippets of their charming domestic life Bilson chooses to share with us!

In the meantime, check out the sweet family moments she has posted so far. 

1. Briar is the ultimate daddy's girl on Christensen's shoulders: 

Happy Father's Day my love, we love you so much. #daddysgirl #truelove 🍓❤️

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

2. Baby toes make an appearance in this too-cute snap:

3. What's better than bubbles? Bubbles blown by Hayden Christensen:

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

4. Briar Rose's plush elephant has got her color coordinating DOWN:

5. Colorful play mat spotted behind much-needed new mom fuel:

Always a good morning with this guy.....#timhortonsimissedyou

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

6. "L" is for lion:

Teaching Briar the importance of these amazing animals.....#cecil

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

7. Meant to be:

#throwback '07 spotted together on screen and off ❤️

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

8. Monochrome baby fashion for Briar Rose:

9. Sharing a smooch:

💘

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

10. Briar Rose knows vertical stripes are universally flattering:

Happy 4th of July! Briar's inaugural outfit 💫🇺🇸💫

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

11. A gift from baby Briar Rose:

What I woke up to this morning, the advantages of having a baby poop herself awake at 5 am

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

12. Don't forget the fur baby:

Hi

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

13. Like father, like daughter:

A photo posted by @rachelbilson on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!