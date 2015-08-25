13 Sweet Family Moments from Birthday Girl Rachel Bilson

Happy birthday, Rachel Bilson! The raven-haired beauty, beloved for her role on The O.C. (fancy a musical, anyone?), turns 35 today.

We're obsessed with Bilson's youthful glow and easy breezy boho style, which she seamlessly managed to bring to her flawless maternity fashion game. The new mom—and relative Instagram newbie—most recently starred in Hart of Dixie and is keeping a busy family life with partner, Hayden Christensen, and their 1-year-old baby daughter, Briar Rose.

The actress may be somewhat new to social media, but she knows how to keep fans on their toes: She has yet to share a photo of her baby girl's face, but does give us rare glimpses of little Briar. We can't wait to see what other snippets of their charming domestic life Bilson chooses to share with us!

In the meantime, check out the sweet family moments she has posted so far.

1. Briar is the ultimate daddy's girl on Christensen's shoulders:

Happy Father's Day my love, we love you so much. #daddysgirl #truelove 🍓❤️ A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jun 19, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

2. Baby toes make an appearance in this too-cute snap:

@theicecreamcastles has arrived! So proud of @veroniquevicaribarnes & @xowellsxo thanks for sharing with Briar ❤️ we are so excited 🐚🍦 A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Apr 5, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

3. What's better than bubbles? Bubbles blown by Hayden Christensen:



A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Aug 16, 2015 at 11:42am PDT

4. Briar Rose's plush elephant has got her color coordinating DOWN:



#worldelephantday #jointheSTAMPede @96elephants 96elephants.org save our elephants!!!!! 🐘❤️ A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Aug 12, 2015 at 3:36pm PDT

5. Colorful play mat spotted behind much-needed new mom fuel:



Always a good morning with this guy.....#timhortonsimissedyou A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Aug 9, 2015 at 7:47am PDT

6. "L" is for lion:



Teaching Briar the importance of these amazing animals.....#cecil A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jul 30, 2015 at 5:26pm PDT

7. Meant to be:



#throwback '07 spotted together on screen and off ❤️ A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jul 30, 2015 at 11:29am PDT

8. Monochrome baby fashion for Briar Rose:



Thank you so much @thewildkidsapparel for this amazing package for Briar. She can't wait to wear it all 💜 A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jul 20, 2015 at 2:03pm PDT

9. Sharing a smooch:



💘 A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jul 16, 2015 at 8:45pm PDT

10. Briar Rose knows vertical stripes are universally flattering:



Happy 4th of July! Briar's inaugural outfit 💫🇺🇸💫 A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jul 4, 2015 at 2:23pm PDT

11. A gift from baby Briar Rose:



What I woke up to this morning, the advantages of having a baby poop herself awake at 5 am A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jun 28, 2015 at 12:03pm PDT

12. Don't forget the fur baby:



Hi A photo posted by @rachelbilson on Jun 16, 2015 at 7:49am PDT

13. Like father, like daughter:

